OnePlus has announced the release date for its forthcoming flagship phone. The OnePlus 6T will go on sale in Europe on Tuesday 6 November.

That is a week after the "Unlock your Speed" launch event in New York, as announced yesterday.

The OnePlus 6T will be available for UK and European customers to purchase from 10am GMT (10am CET).

We're still awaiting details of where you will be able to buy the phone, either online or in the flesh.

We already know several confirmed details on the OnePlus 6T. It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack this time around, with the company favouring Bluetooth and USB-C for audio output.

It will also have a waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

You can watch the livestream of the press conference here on Pocket-lint on Tuesday 30 October: OnePlus 6T launch event, here's how to watch it.

In other news, owners of the current OnePlus 6 will be getting Android 9 Pie soon. It was originally planned for tomorrow, 10 October but there's been a slight delay to full roll out.

OnePlus' version of Android Pie will bring several new OxygenOS features and we'll update you as and when it does appear.