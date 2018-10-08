OnePlus has announced the date for its official launch event for the OnePlus 6T.

It will take place on Tuesday 30 October in New York and you can sign up to watch the livestream online by visiting oneplus.com/6t/launch.

Pocket-lint will also host the stream for you to watch live and will bring you further details about what is expected to be unveiled at the event closer the time.

The "Unlock the Speed" press briefing will start at 3pm and those in the US can even purchase tickets to be there in person. You just need to head to oneplus.com/oneplus-6t-new-york-launch-ticket.

Early bird tickets cost £16 each - usual price £23 - and there are only limited seats available to members of the public, so get in there fast if you want to attend.

Every attendee will get a special bag "packed with treats" that "far exceed the price of the ticket".

Several details on the OnePlus 6T have been revealed already, including its in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop-style notch and the fact that it will be the first OnePlus handset to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will likely be sold soon after the launch event although we're not yet sure of pricing or pre-order details. It will definitely be coming to the UK considering OnePlus UK's extensive tweet teasers that have appeared in the last week.