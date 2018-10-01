OnePlus posts official OnePlus 6T render

OnePlus has not been shy in releasing the odd detail on its next smartphone, with a teaser video hitting Twitter last week. And now it has posted a press render of the handset itself, albeit in silhouette.

The OnePlus 6T will several interesting new features - for OnePlus at least - including a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display. It will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which was confirmed by the company in a recent interview.

An inspired form, endlessly refined. Experience a more natural way to unlock with the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/9NK7GfJE7G — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) October 1, 2018

We believe that to be the subject of the marketing line in the latest tweet: "Experience a more natural way to unlock". A previous posting which went live over the weekend, also stated, "A key innovation lies just beneath the surface."

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T pic.twitter.com/yE20Bsy6Dt — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) September 30, 2018

There have been a couple of other tweets in relation to the OnePlus 6T, as posted by @OnePlus_UK. One a day, in fact.

We wouldn't be surprised, therefore, if we pretty much know everything there is to know about the phone by the time it is formerly announced on 17 October.

While that hasn't yet been confirmed, a leaked invite and several other rumours have pointed to it for the official launch.

We'll bring you more as it happens. You can keep up with all the OnePlus 6T speculation here: OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours.