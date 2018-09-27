  1. Home
OnePlus 6T with waterdrop notch revealed in crystal-clear renders

- Currently, a 17 October launch event is expected

OnePlus is gearing up to announce the OnePlus 6T, but before that happens, we're getting a good look at the device thanks to new leaks.

OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have posted CAD-based 3D renders of the OnePlus 6T. They appear to confirm what we've seen and heard before, such a slim “waterdrop” notch and an earpiece cut-out above the display. We can also see the dual-camera system, and that there is no headphone jack or fingerprint sensor. But OnePlus previously confirmed it'll ditch the jack and use an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 6T will measure 157.5 x 75.7 x 8.2mm and come with a camera bump. It'll also have a 6.4-inch display. For comparison, the OnePlus 6 is 55.7 x 75.4 x 7.8mm in size with a 6.28-inch display. The added thickness is probably due to the new fingerprint sensor and maybe even larger battery. For more OnePlus 6T leaks, see Pocket-lint's in-depth round-up here.

Keep in mind these CAD-based renders have surfaced less than one day after the OnePlus 6T launch invite and other pics leaked online. So, the leaks are coming at a fast pace at this point. Currently, a 17 October launch event is expected. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

