OnePlus 6T launch invite and new pics leak

The OnePlus 6T will be formerly announced on 17 October, if a leaked invite to a launch event in India is anything to go by.

Posted on Chinese website Weibo, the invite shows an event in "India" for local press. There is, what seems to be, a cut-out for a OnePlus 6T and another cut-out for, well, we're not sure entirely.

A few things strike us as odd about the invite, such as the weird text behind the tear drop on the phone, the position of the "1+" logo and the fact that the launch event only lists India as the location (it's a rather large country). However, the date is the same as the one touted around for a while, so it could be real.

It was posted alongside a couple of other "leaked" images of the handset itself.

We're not sure about one of them's validity to be honest, the lighter screened pic looks like a wonky Photoshop image, but the other is better - more OnePlus in style.

If they are of the new phone's design, you can again see the teardrop notch at the top and a third, separate lens on the rear for a three-camera unit.

We guess we'll find out for sure come 17 October. Maybe.