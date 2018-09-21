OnePlus 6 Android Pie update rolls out with new gestures

Google released Android Pie last month, and now OnePlus has announced it is rolling out its version of the update to OnePlus 6 users.

Dubbed OxygenOS 9.0, the update is essentially a customised version - or "fork" - of Google’s mobile operating system. It's supposed to come with more enhancements over stock Android, such as a slightly different interface, as well as new gesture navigations and an adaptive battery tool. But the big story here is that this is Android Pie, and will you get a lot of the same Android Pie features we've seen on Google's Pixel phones.

When OnePlus recently launched its beta for the software, we grabbed it and tested it out. You can read our thoughts on the then-unfinished software here, as well as get instruction on how to use the new gestures. If you don't feel like reading, check out our video version above.

In a blog post, OnePlus specified this over-the-air update will be a staged rollout and that, initially, only a limited number of users will get it. But OnePlus deserves a round of applause for getting out this update so quickly, considering most manufacturers take forever to update their handsets to the latest version of Android. For instance, less than 15 percent of devices are running last year’s Android Oreo update.

OnePlus said it will have a broader rollout of its update in a few days - "after making sure there are no critical bugs". The company has also announced that it will eventually bring the update to the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T phones.