OnePlus 6T will ditch headphone jack, but have better battery

OnePlus has confirmed a couple of further details about its forthcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone.

Having previously revealed that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint scanner, it has now said that its next phone will ditch the headphone jack. However, that will be compensated for with a bigger battery and, therefore, better battery life.

Speaking to TechRadar, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei explained why the headphone jack is being shelved: "You've got to make decisions that optimise the user experience, and understand that at times things that provide user value can also add friction," he said.

"We found 59 per cent of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year - and that was before we launched our Bullets Wireless headphones."

He suggested that the timing to ape others in the industry, by excluding a 3.5mm port, therefore makes sense.

"It was a very controversial decision. We're not doing it for the sake of doing it and because everyone else is. We believe now is the right time, as it'll benefit the majority of our users while keeping the downside low," he added.

The decision does have one specific benefit: better battery life.

As Pei explained to TechRadar, ditching the headphone jack gives the company more space inside the chassis of the phone. And that can be used in other ways, including a bigger battery.

He also revealed that a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter will be included with the OnePlus 6T when it releases later this year.