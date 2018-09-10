After much speculation OnePlus has confirmed that the forthcoming OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Called Screen Unlock, the technology enables the company to switch the sensor from the rear of the handset to the front, hidden at the bottom of the display.

You just press your finger to the screen and the technology embedded embedded behind the display layer senses your print.

Speaking to CNET, OnePlus revealed that Screen Unlock is just one form of identification technology, facial recognition will also be present: "We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," it said.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them."

The feature was leaked multiple times before OnePlus' official confirmed its use. As well as a leaked press render, which hinted at an in-display fingerprint scanner due to the absence of an alternative on the rear, images of alleged packaging for the device listed it on the box.

So, OnePlus' confirmation puts paid to that particular piece of speculation once and for all. There's still plenty of other details yet to be revealed, however.

We expect to see the phone itself in November.