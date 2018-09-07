OnePlus 6T revealed in all its waterdrop design glory

OnePlus is unlikely to formerly announce its next handset until November but there might be few surprises left by then.

That's because, as well as a convincing packaging leak, we now have what is reportedly a press render of the OnePlus 6T.

As with the outline shown inside the box that was leaked, the OnePlus 6T will have a waterdrop notch rather than the bar on many rival phones.

This comes as little surprise anyway considering parent company BBK Electronics also manufactures handsets under the Oppo and Vivo brand names. Both have recently either launched waterdrop notch devices or plan to.

The leaked image of the OnePlus 6T came from Chinese social website Weibo - famed for accurately leaking many Chinese-manufactured phones in the past. It was posted by user 老爆科技.

One thing to be gleaned from the image, other than the three-lens camera on the rear, is the absence of a visible fingerprint scanner. Could OnePlus have an almost mythical in-display fingerprint sensor instead? Or has it ditched it for facial recognition only?

We're sure to find out soon based on the regularity of recent leaks.

As for specs, previous speculation has pointed at a 6.2-inch 19:9 display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 845 processor.