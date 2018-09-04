OnePlus has something planned for 15 January 2019

OnePlus has set something of a precedent in recent years, launching one devices, then following-up with another later in the year - the T update.

That made sense in the previous years, with OnePlus choosing to adopt an 18:9 display, or move to newer hardware with previous iterations.

An image shared on Weibo, the Chinese social network, as set tongues wagging about OnePlus' future plans. It shows a phone and highlights 15 January as 2019 as a date, but gives little clue as to what it might be about.

The predicted timeline for a OnePlus 6T would be around October or November 2018, but there doesn't seem to be too much to change. We have, however, heard that T-Mobile will be getting a variant of the OnePlus 6T, according to a report from Cnet.

So perhaps OnePlus is going to reveal the OnePlus 7 early in January. It would be early for the inclusion of 5G-powered Snapdragon 855, but it's not unheard of. A new phone with 5G could be on the card, looking to blow 2019 out of the water - even if you don’t have a 5G network to connect it to.

In reality we don't know, it's just an abstract date in the timeline of future OnePlus devices. We don't know what's happening, but there's something afoot.