  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

This OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta lets you test new gestures

|
Pocket-lint This OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta lets you test new gestures
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

- You can grab the update now!

The first Android Pie update has arrived for the OnePlus 6 smartphone via a new “open beta" you can download now.

So, if you own that phone, you can update right now, if you don't mind being a beta tester. The software will likely have some bugs, and there should be many subsequent updates before OnePlus moves Pie to stable. One reason you might want to try it anyway is the update brings the new Android 9.0 Pie UI and gesture navigation.

You also get accent color customisation, Gaming Mode 3.0, and more Do Not Disturb settings. You can view the full Android Pie changelog from OnePlus' website, which also has detailed instructions on how to grab the update. To summarise, you’ll need to download the update file and copy it over to your phone’s storage.

Then, go into System updates, and update via local storage. Simple!

For more about Android Pie, see:

PopularIn Phones
OnePlus 6T release date, features, specs and rumours
iPhone XS specs, release date, news and rumours including iPhone XS Plus!
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Google Pixel 3 XL left in back of Lyft cab, driver takes pics before returning it
Is your iPhone 8 acting weird? Apple might fix it for free
This OnePlus 6 Android Pie open beta lets you test new gestures
Comments