The first Android Pie update has arrived for the OnePlus 6 smartphone via a new “open beta" you can download now.

So, if you own that phone, you can update right now, if you don't mind being a beta tester. The software will likely have some bugs, and there should be many subsequent updates before OnePlus moves Pie to stable. One reason you might want to try it anyway is the update brings the new Android 9.0 Pie UI and gesture navigation.

You also get accent color customisation, Gaming Mode 3.0, and more Do Not Disturb settings. You can view the full Android Pie changelog from OnePlus' website, which also has detailed instructions on how to grab the update. To summarise, you’ll need to download the update file and copy it over to your phone’s storage.

Then, go into System updates, and update via local storage. Simple!

