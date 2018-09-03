Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has built its reputation on delivering smartphones that are nearly half the price of their competitors, but comparable in terms of design, features and specifications.

Tradition suggests the company is due to launch the upgraded version of its flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 6 - in a couple of months. Unlike some smartphone companies, OnePlus concentrates on one smartphone series a year, but it releases two models, with the second typically offering an upgraded processor or a new design feature.

With that in mind, here is everything rumoured so far about the upgrade to the OnePlus 6, known to fans as the OnePlus 6T.

November 2018 likely

At least $529 / £469

OnePlus usually launches its flagship smartphone in May, followed by the upgraded model in November so we're expecting the same this year. The OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3T were both revealed in November of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

There has been a report to suggest the OnePlus 6T will arrive a month early this year in October though. This comes after CNET reported the company is considering an exclusive partnership deal with T-Mobile, which will see a OnePlus 6T released which is sold through the carrier and optimised for its network. The report also said OnePlus is still expected to sell a standard version of the OnePlus 6T too however.

We've also heard murmerings the OnePlus 6T might not arrive at all due to a lack of new must-have features in the smartphone world. The OnePlus 3T upgraded the processor, while the OnePlus 5T switched to the trending 18:9 aspect ratio display. We'd be very surprised not to see a T-model appear though, even if the changes from the OnePlus 6 are only slight.

Assuming a OnePlus 6T does arrive, we wouldn't expect it to be cheaper than the OnePlus 6, meaning a starting price of at least £469 or $529. The CNET report claims a $550 starting price is being discussed but nothing is confirmed as yet.

Around 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8mm, 177g likely

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back likely

Official waterproof rating?

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor expected

The OnePlus 6 switched to a glass design, offering four colours that all differ in finishes and looks. Despite the differences in finish however, each has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear with a metal core, and we'd expect the OnePlus 6T to continue down this path. We'd also expect the same, or certainly a similar, footprint.

There is no official IP rating for the OnePlus 6, though it does offer a degree of waterproofing. Perhaps the OnePlus 6T will give us a number though, given this is fast becoming the norm.

On the side of the OnePlus 6, there is an alert slider, something we have seen on OnePlus devices since their beginning so we'd expect this to remain for the OnePlus 6T, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Many other flagship smartphones have ditched the headphone jack but OnePlus has made a point of keeping it so we'd expect it to continue to do this for at least the next model. We're also expecting that notched display to take precedent on the front, with a fingerprint sensor present below a dual camera on the rear.

There have been rumours to suggest the OnePlus 6T might take some of its features from the Oppo R17 (OnePlus and Oppo are owned by the same company), more specifically the smaller notch on the display and an embedded fingerprint sensor.

A smaller notch than the OnePlus 6 is certainly plausible, though an embedded fingerprint sensor in the display of the 6T would be more surprising. It's a feature confirmed to come to premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10 next year so we'd sooner place a bet that OnePlus will wait until 2019 too.

Notch likely to remain

6.28-inch Optic AMOLED likely

Quad HD resolution?

19:9 ratio probable

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display with a notch at the top. It offers an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of Full HD+, which translates to 2280 x 1080 for a pixel density of 401ppi.

Chances are, the OnePlus 6T will continue down the same path. We'd love to see it ditch the notch at the top completely like some others have done, but even reducing it would be welcomed.

We're expecting the OnePlus 6T to stick with AMOLED too, though it would be great to see the resolution increase to Quad HD. OnePlus has traditionally avoided increasing the resolution in order to keep costs down, but Full HD+ is starting to feel very dated and even Sony switched things up in its latest device - the Xperia XZ3 - despite also being a Full HD+ fan in the past.

We'd also like to see HDR support added to the 6T but whether this will happen or not is unclear for now.

Snapdragon 845 processor

6GB or 8GB RAM

64/128/256 GB storage options likely

3300mAh battery

Wireless charging?

OnePlus is one of Qualcomm's most loyal fans. The company typically uses Qualcomm's flagship processor inside its devices, which for the OnePlus 6 was the Snapdragon 845. This chipset isn't due an update until 2019 so we'd expect the SD845 to be inside the OnePlus 6T too.

There are three models of the OnePlus 6 available: 64GB with 6GB of RAM, 128GB with 8GB of RAM or 256GB with 8GB of RAM. None offer microSD support so we don't expect to see a slot on the OnePlus 6T either.

It could be plausible to suggest the OnePlus 6T might ditch the 64GB/6GB model altogether and possibly add a more expensive 512GB storage option but for now, we'd say at least a 128GB/8GB and 256GB/8GB are safe bets for the next device.

The OnePlus 6 offered the same 3300mAh battery capacity as the OnePlus 5T so we'd expect to see at least this on the OnePlus 6T. Dash Charge will also be on bored, offering 60 per cent battery in 30 minutes but we'd hope to see wireless charging too, something the OnePlus 6 doesn't offer despite its glass rear.

16MP + 20MP dual rear camera

OIS on both cameras

16MP front camera

The OnePlus 6 features a dual camera system made up of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. Both have a f/1.7 aperture and both are optically stabilised.

On the front of the OnePlus 6, there is a 16-megapixel snapper that features Qualcomm's AI engine for portrait mode selfies, allowing for background blur.

We'd expect the same camera hardware on board the OnePlus 6T, even if some improvements are made here and there in terms of processing.

OxygenOS

Android Pie likely

The OnePlus 6 runs on the OxygenOS, based on Android Oreo. You get Android at the core, but a few additional features like the option of gestures for going back, home and recent apps in place of navigation buttons.

There is also Gaming 2.0 mode, which boosts app loading speeds for games and do not disturb while gaming.

The OnePlus 6T will no doubt feature a similar software experience to the 6, though we expect it to launch on OxygenOS based on Android Pie. Android Pie is already available in beta for the OnePlus 6 so it would be strange for the 6T not to launch on the new software.

We will continue to update this feature as more rumours surrounding the OnePlus 6T appear so stay tuned.