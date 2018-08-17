According to a report from CNET, OnePlus is finally about to join the big-name manufacturers by launching a phone with official carrier partner in the US.

For the past couple of years, OnePlus has launched two phones every year: the big generation leap, followed by a "T" version that's similar, but with some upgraded specs and features.

This year, it's expected to carry on that tradition by offering the OnePlus 6T. But the phone itself might not end up being the big story here. For US consumers, the bigger story is that this could finally mark the beginning of an official carrier partnership.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the so-called "Uncarrier" T-Mobile US is the partner OnePlus has come to an agreement with, and the magenta-coloured network provider will sell the OnePlus 6T when it launches a little later this year.

As with other countries - like the UK where OnePlus is partnered with O2 - the ambitious manufacturer will continue to sell phones through its own online retail store as well as selling through T-Mobile.

We don't know many details yet about the OnePlus 6T, but we suspect the price will remain the same as the OnePlus 6. As for features, it's plausible that the next phone will feature a smaller notch, similar to what we've seen in the Oppo F9, given that the two manufacturers share the same parent company.

We'll bring you more on the next OnePlus smartphone as and when the news drops. Stay tuned.