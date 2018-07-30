OnePlus has some good news for OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T owners: Those devices will get Android P, it has revealed to Pocket-lint.

OxygenOS operations manager Gary C also confirmed in the OnePlus forum on 30 July that, after internal discussions and evaluation, OnePlus has decided to "focus our development resources on the Android P project, instead of upgrading the OnePlus 3 and 3T device to Android 8.1, so we can offer more exciting features and improvements for our OnePlus 3 and 3T users."

OnePlus has been working closely with Google on the Android P Beta program and plans to make the Android P update available to the following devices: the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T. They will receive the over-the-air software update in that order, though he neglected to specify when exactly. Keep in mind Android P is expected to launch shortly.

The official release date of a stable version of Android P has yet to be announced, but it's likely to launch in either in late August or September. So, if we had to guess, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T could get an Android P upgrade by the end of the year or early next year.

Lastly, we can assume the OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, and OnePlus One will not receive Android P, since they were not mentioned at all.