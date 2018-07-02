  1. Home
OnePlus 6 launching in stunning red

- New colour called simply "Red"

- Pricing is the same as other variants

- Launching on 10 July at 9am BST

OnePlus has taken the wraps off a fresh new colour for the OnePlus 6. In a similar move to last year's Lava Red OnePlus 5T, there's a new red version of the OnePlus 6 and it looks fantastic. Unlike last year though, it just called "Red". 

In a post published to the company's popular forums, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated that it wasn't easy to attain this particular red finish. The team wanted it red, but not a red that was so bright that it's "visually burdensome". Instead, some restraint was required. 

In order to achieve what the company calls an "amber-like" finish that adds depth and clarity, OnePlus had to use a new film coating process. 

As well as that, the engineers had to ensure that the red colour chosen wasn't dimmed or darkened, and so they added an evaporated layer of brightening film, costing roughly $5 (around £3.80) per device, just to get the final finish. 

Of course, the metal around the edges then has to be finished in a red anodisation that has to match the red glass as closely as possible. The end result is a device which surely ranks as one of the company's most eye-catching to date. 

Having already launched the OnePlus 6 in three different finishes - including the sumptuous Silk White - this marks the first time the company has offered so much choice so close to the initial launch. 

In previous years, the company has generally launched a black model, followed by a white/gold model, then a red one in addition to the odd special edition like the JCC+ model OnePlus 5 and the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T.

In India, the company has launched various tie-ins with Disney, launching a Star Wars edition and an Avengers edition of its flagship killer.  

The red OnePlus 6 will be available to buy from 10 July at 9am BST/10am CEST, and will be available in one storage option: 128GB, with 8GB RAM, costing £519 in the UK. 

