OnePlus smartphones are already available to buy in the US, but only SIM-free and directly through OnePlus' online store. That may change soon as PC Mag reports the company is working with US carriers to make its smartphones available on pay monthly plans.

Speaking directly with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau at MWC Shanghai, PC Mag reports that the smartphone company wants to bring its phones to US carriers because "it lets more people in the US have hands on time with phones before buying them, which so far people have only been able to do at periodic pop-up events." Lau didn't say if OnePlus was looking to work with one specific US carrier or not, although because of its Qualcomm chipset, it could theoretically be made available on any of them.

Lau also revealed to PC Mag that the company is working with Qualcomm to develop one of the first 5G-enabled phones and plans to launch it in the US in 2019, the same year 5G services are switched on.

Despite OnePlus already confirming it's working on the next device, the company doesn't forget about its past customers. It's with that in mind that the company has announced the OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule. It's a new plan that guarantees software updates for two years from the date the OnePlus phone is released.

Updates will include new features, Android versions, Android security patches and various bug fixes and OnePlus will then provide another year of Android security patch updates every two months. The Software Maintenance Schedule is available for all devices from the OnePlus 3 onwards. Regular updates will be provided for the OnePlus 3 and 3T until November 2018.