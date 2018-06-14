OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 6, and it's doing amazingly well.

The company's founder and CEO, Pete Lau, has revealed just how many units of the flagship have sold since it was released about a month ago. Lau, while speaking with Business Insider, said the OnePlus 6 has surpassed 1 million units sold. It actually hit that impressive sales benchmark in just 22 days. The company's two previous phones each took three months to reach the same milestone.

Yes, that sales number does pale in comparison to phones like the Samsung's Galaxy S9 or Apple's iPhone 8, as the companies behind those devices can move tens of millions of phones within a couple months or less. But, it's still impressive, and it's a sign that both Samsung and Apple may be losing their grip on the market. OnePlus has been dubbed the flagship killer, and now we can see why.

Keep in mind OnePlus's smartphones aren't as widely available to consumers. Their often sold directly to consumers, and they aren’t supported by CDMA networks, which means that, in the US, carriers like Verizon and Sprint don't sell them. Nevertheless, in our review of the OnePlus 6, we described it as an awesome phone that's easy to recommend. It's not just a flagship killer; it's a killer flagship.

Better still, it has a £469 starting price, which makes it a no brainer. It outperforms the competition in price and matches them in quality.