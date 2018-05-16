This is the OnePlus 6 Silk White in pictures
This is the OnePlus 6 in its limited edition Silk White finish. Oh la la.
Following the OnePlus 6 announcement at The Copper Box in London today, 16 May, the handset was revealed in Midnight Black and Mirror Black for its 22 May launch.
We've been handling the phone for a number of days prior to launch - and you can read our first impressions initial review here - but in this Silk White finish, which is due for launch on 5 June, our jaws have dropped that little bit more.
The limited edition will only come in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage form, hitting the sweet spot of specs, priced £519. That means there's no price premium over the other finishes, so it's likely going to be a race to buy one of these.
Inevitably difficult to photograph, the Silk White OnePlus 6 has a glass rear that includes crushed pearl. No, really. That might sound overly decedant, but it gives the rear a very matte finish that doesn't look like glass at all. In the right light it catches a subtle blue, pearl-like colour.
To match the white the metal areas are a rose gold colour, including the rear fingerprint scanner, complemented with a deep black finish for the dual camera unit to the rear.
Most fancy, eh?
