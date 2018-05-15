Latest OnePlus 6 leak shows off phone, pricing, and shipping date

OnePlus is mere days away from launching its next phone, but that hasn't stopped the leaks, including one that includes pricing details.

WinFuture noticed OnePlus 6 renders on Amazon (Germany) that show off the upcoming flagship's "Mirror Black" colour. The renders also reveal the phone's notched display and thin bezel on the bottom front, as well as vertically mounted dual-cameras, flash, and fingerprints sensor on the back. From the right side of the device, an alert slider is visible, and at the bottom, there’s a headphone jack.

But the most interesting thing about this Amazon leak is that it includes product listings with pricing and release date information. The phone is expected to ship on 22 May and will start at $621.26 (£458) for the 64GB model. The 128GB model will cost $681.11 (£502), according to the now-deleted listings. The leaks didn't include pricing for the largest storage option, the 256GB variant, but we'll know more soon.

OnePlus has said it will reveal the OnePlus 6 on 16 May. The London event will kick off at 5PM BST local time (6pm CET/12pm Eastern Time/9am Pacific Time). You can learn more about the event and what to expect from our OnePlus 6 rumour round up here.