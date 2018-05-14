OnePlus 6 design and price revealed in early Amazon listing

With just two days to go until the official unveiling of OnePlus' highly anticipated OnePlus 6, Amazon Germany has accidentally leaked a now removed listing for it, revealing the final design and price.

Winfuture noticed the listing before it was removed and managed to obtain all there is to know about the upcoming flagship. In terms of design, the notch that OnePlus has already confirmed is there, and it looks much smaller than that of the iPhone X. It will also be available in two colours, Midnight Black and Mirror Black, which offer matte and reflective surfaces, respectively.

The all important date you will be able to get your hands on a OnePlus 6 is 22 May - although you can get it on 21 May if you get down to one of the pop up stores OnePlus is hosting around the world - and it will be available in two storage options. As with the OnePlus 5T, the OnePlus 6 can be had with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, for 519 Euros or 569 Euros respectively, according to the Amazon listing.

After conversion, this suggests the OnePlus 6 could have similar pricing to the OnePlus 5T, however a previous leak has suggested it will cost a lot more. We'd be surprised if Amazon undercut OnePlus when it comes to pricing, but we'd perhaps suggest OnePlus will simply swap Euros for Pounds, meaning the OnePlus 6 will cost £519 or £569. Of course, we won't know for sure until Wednesday.

There is still the possibility of a white version to launch in the future, and a model with 256GB of storage.

As previously rumoured, the Amazon listing confirms the OnePlus 6 arrives with a 6.28-inch 19:9 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM. The dual-lens camera on the back comprises 16- and 20-megapixel lenses with OIS, portrait mode and slow-motion video capture. The Amazon listing strangely doesn't confirm the battery size, however a previous TENAA listing puts it at 3,330mAh.

Other features confirmed by the listing include the alert slider being moved to the right - something we noticed in a teaser image posted by OnePlus - Gorilla Glass 5 being used to protect against scratches, and the OnePlus 6 is now water repellent, although an IP rating hasn't been given.