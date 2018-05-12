  Which of these was taken on a OnePlus 6? You decide

OnePlus is regularly teasing its upcoming smartphone, and the latest example is actually quite interesting.

The so-called flagship killer is hellbent on releasing phones with flagship-level specs and affordable prices. But just how good are these phones? For instance, are the cameras as powerful as what's found in some of the top phones? These are excellent questions, and OnePlus has an answer. Check out its new Facebook post, published five days ahead of its event in London, where it plans to unveil the OnePlus 6:

The company is basically teasing the OnePlus 6's dual camera, as it's published photos supposedly taken by the device, and these are gathered alongside photos taken by the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. OnePlus then asks, "Can you match the shot to the phone?" We at Pocket-lint spend a lot of time reviewing and playing with the best phones available, and even we can't tell.

Let us know in the comments which images you think the OnePlus 6 captured. For more teases, leaks, and rumours about OnePlus' next smartphone, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth round-up of all the speculation (and even some confirmations) here.