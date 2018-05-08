OnePlus 6 launch event: How to watch and what to expect

We've known for some time that OnePlus will reveal its next all-powerful flagship at an event on 16 May. The Oppo-owned brand has even sold 1,000 tickets to fans ahead of the launch, just as it did for the OnePlus 5T, except on a larger scale.

The London-based event will kick off at 5PM BST local time (6pm CET/12pm Eastern Time/9am Pacific Time).

Dubbed "The Speed You need", OnePlus' big launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube and we've embedded it right here for your convenience.

We already know that it's going to feature a longer screen, complete with a notch, and that the back panel is going to be built from a custom designed glass consisting of five nano-coating layers. It'll also be the company's first officially waterproof device.

Here's one of the most revealing leaked images so far:

The internals will be just as impressive as previous years, with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform as well as up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Don't forget to check out our full guide to the new OnePlus 6.

