Get the OnePlus 6 before anyone else at exclusive pop-up stores around the world

OnePlus is set to formally unveil the OnePlus 6 on 16 May, and if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on the next flagship killer, you can do so at various pop-up stores around the world.

The pop-up stores will appear in London, Paris, Milan, Berlin and Utrecht on 21 May, with limited numbers of the OnePlus 6 being available to buy, along with a goody bag full of extra treats thrown in. The phones will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so make sure you get yourself down the various venues early to avoid walking away empty handed.

London - Kachette, 347 Old St, EC1V 9LP

Berlin - LNFA, 2nf floor, Bikini, Budapester Str. 44, 10787

Milan - Spazio Velvet, Via Molino delle Armi, 41, 20123 Milano MI

Paris - Nous, 48 Rue Cambon, 75001

Utrecht - Revenge, Voorstraat 6, 3512 AM

While OnePlus has revealed a couple details of the upcoming phone itself, we have had to rely on a large number of leaks to gain a good understanding of what to expect come launch day. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has previously confirmed it sport a notch design, something many other Android phones are doing. Pete Lau has also used the OnePlus forum to confirm the company will use glass for the first time since the OnePlus X.

There's a good chance the OnePlus 6 will be waterproof too, going by a teaser posted by the company, while a 6.28-inch display should adorn the front. It will also get the Snapdragon 845 processor that powers many of the other flagship devices this year. Finally, it should receive an improved dual camera system over the OnePlus 5T.

All in all, it sounds like OnePlus is on to yet another winner in the 6, however we don't know how much it will cost. A leaked document has revealed that it could cost up to $749, making it far more expensive than the OnePlus 5T. We should find out at the official launch event, so you will know how many pennies to take with you if you plan on visiting one of the pop-up stores.