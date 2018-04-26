OnePlus 6 to get super slow-motion video recording

OnePlus has recently confirmed it will be unveiling the OnePlus 6 at an event in London on 16 May, and as we edge closer to launch day, we're still learning about the features it will come with.

The latest was spotted by tech website Mobigyaan, who found an image posted by OnePlus on its Indian website that confirms the upcoming flagship will have super slow-motion video. The image - which has since had its text replaced - doesn't say what frame rate the OnePlus 6 will be able to record at, but considering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium can record at 960fps, we'd expect it to be similar.

As for resolution, considering the OnePlus will have the Snapdragon 845 processor onboard, it should be capable of recording 960fps at 1080p, although this has yet to be confirmed.

There isn't a lot left to find out about the upcoming "flagship killer", as company CEO Pete Lan recently confirmed it will sport a brand new design by featuring a glass back - which should introduce wireless charging support - and like most other Android flagships, will have a notch in the centre of the display.

What we don't know for sure is how much the OnePlus 6 will cost when it launches, however a leaked information sheet in China suggests it could cost up to £599 for the top-spec version.

