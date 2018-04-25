OnePlus 6 launch event to take place in London on 16 May

OnePlus has officially announced that it will be unveiling its next all-powerful flagship at an event in London on 16 May. The ambitious phone manufacturer will reveal all in what it claims is its biggest community event so far.

The event will kick off at 5PM BST local time (6pm CET/12pm Eastern Time/9am Pacific Time).

Dubbed "The Speed You need", OnePlus' big launch event won't just be for press and partners, the manufacturer has opened up ticket sales to fans as well. Just like it did for the OnePlus 5T, except on a larger scale.

Early Bird tickets cost £16/$21 each and will be available until 8pm BST on 27 April. After that, the standard pricing of £30/$41 per ticket applies, with plus one and plus two tickets also available for sale at £20/$27 and £40/$54 extra, respectively.

More than 1,000 tickets are going to be made available for the OnePlus 6, and each Community member who buys a ticket to the event will not only gain entry, but also a swag bag filled with exclusive event goodies. Of course, they also get access to the event, as well as the OnePlus party afterwards and a mystery gift when they buy the OnePlus 6. You can purchase your tickets here, for those who can't make the launch in person, the live stream will be available to watch here.

For the OnePlus 5T launch that included a backpack, t-shirt, stickers and a $40 coupon to use on the purchase of a OnePlus 5T.

As for the device itself, plenty has already been teased by the company itself, and the usual rumours and images have been leaking in abundance.

We already know that it's going to feature a longer screen, complete with the notch, and that the back panel is going to be built from a custom designed glass consisting of five nano-coating layers. It'll also be the company's first officially waterproof device.

As well as that, the internals will be just as impressive as previous years. It'll have the most powerful Snapdragon processor currently available - the 845 - as well as up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.