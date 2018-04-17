Sample images show OnePlus 6 has a capable camera, in bright light at least

Another day and another snippet of information relating to the OnePlus 6 hits the internet, which can only suggest we're approaching the official unveiling. This time, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared some images taken on the OnePlus 6, to show off its capabilities.

The metadata of the images reveal they are 16-megapixel and while they certainly look impressive, it's worth remembering that they have been taken in extremely favourable conditions, i.e. clear blue sky and bright sunshine. Nevertheless, the images of the textured buildings, trees and flowers reveal high levels of detail, while a close up image of some tulips shows some slight blurring to the background, could this be the OnePlus 6's portrait mode?

1/5 Pete Lau/Weibo

What we also quite clearly don't know from the sample images is how well the OnePlus 6 will fair in low-light. We felt the low-light performance of the 5T could have been improved to better compete with rivals, so this is something we're hoping will be addressed in the next model.

While it hasn't been confirmed just yet, we're expecting the OnePlus 6 to feature a dual-lens rear camera comprising 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors, based on the Oppo R15 "Dream Mirror Edition". It should also feature a 6.28-inch 19:9 display, Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.