Best OnePlus 6 deals and price for June 2018

The OnePlus 6 has been launched and pricing starts at £469 for the 64GB model.

O2 OnePlus 6 contract orders are open now, and it's available to buy in stores for those in the UK.

The OnePlus 6 is available from OnePlus.com directly so you can buy it online from them or from O2 in the UK. There are three versions of the phone available:

OnePlus is sticking to its established approach of offering great value for money, with even the top spec model undercutting most rivals. It's worth noting that there's no option for microSD in this phone, so stepping up to the 128GB version might be worth doing.

In the UK, O2 is once again the exclusive retail partner for the OnePlus 6, so if you want it on contract, you'll have to head there (or buy the handset and pick-up a SIM-only deal elsewhere). Orders are open at O2.co.uk and here's what you can expect to pay:

O2 recommends its best selling tariff which will set you back £9.99 upfront for the phone, £50.00 a month over 24 months with 30GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

4GB data, unlimited texts and minutes for £40.00 a month and £19.99 upfront for the phone. See this deal here.

8GB data, unlimited texts and minutes for £46.00 a month and £19.99 upfront for the phone. See this deal here.

If you want lots of data, O2 also has a plan that offers 50GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes for £54.00 a month with an upfront cost of £9.99 for the phone. See this deal here.

O2's recommended tariff for the OnePlus 6 128GB will cost you £9.99 upfront for the phone, £52.00 a month over 24 months with 30GB data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes. See this deal here.

4GB data, unlimited texts and minutes for £42.00 a month and £19.99 upfront for the phone. See this deal here.

8GB data, unlimited texts and minutes for £48.00 a month and £19.99 upfront for the phone. See this deal here.

The 50GB data option offering unlimited texts and minutes will cost you £56.00 a month for 24 months with an upfront cost of £9.99. See this deal here.

The OnePlus 6 moves to a glass design on the back and will be available in three different colours; it's packed with power, sitting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

There's a 6.28-inch 19:9 display on the front with a notch, keeping the bezels to a minimum.

And, naturally for a flagship there are a pair of cameras on the back, both offering OIS with 16 and 20-megapixel sensors. These are designed for low light performance and bokeh effects.