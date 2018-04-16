OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition on its way

OnePlus is teaming with Disney once again, this time with a special Avengers: Infinity War edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6.

The company previously released a OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in a tie-in with Disney and Lucasfilm. This time it turns its attention to the major blockbuster movie to be released in UK cinemas on 26 April.

A deal has been struck with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios to produce a themed OnePlus 6 and a teaser video was spotted on OnePlus India's Facebook page before being pulled.

Harish Jonnalagadda from Android Central managed to rip a copy, which you can see below...

We don't know much about the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition as yet, but expect to hear something official soon. After all, the movie's US premiere is less than a week away and the phone manufacturer will surely want to get handsets out to capitalise.

To be honest, we still haven't found out the official release date of the standard OnePlus 6 yet. We know it's coming very soon, but not the exact date.

We're also hoping that Avengers edition will be available outside of India, but not holding out much hope. The Star Wars 5T was for India only and with the only glimpse of the teaser video being on OnePlus' Indian Facebook page only, which is a pretty good indication.

We'll all just have to find ourselves some Indian relatives.