OnePlus 5T sold out, but O2 still has it
OnePlus has now sold out of the OnePlus 5T through its official online store across Europe. The company has said it has sold out of its current "flagship-killer" ahead of schedule, and had already sold out in North America by the end of March.
It is certainly rather coincidental that OnePlus has sold out of the 5T, just months before we expect to see its OnePlus 6 successor launched. If you can't wait until the OnePlus 6 is launched, you can still get your hands on the 5T, one of the best phones of 2017, by heading to O2.
The mobile operator still has stock of the OnePlus 5T and a number of tariffs to choose from, all of which have unlimited minutes and texts. The amount of data you get is the only thing to change.
OnePlus 5T 64GB
- 1GB data - £19.99 upfront, £34/month
- 2GB data - £19.99 upfront, £36/month
- 4GB data - £19.99 upfront, £40/month
- 15GB data - £9.99 upfront, £44/month
- 25GB data - £9.99 upfront, £48/month
- 50GB data - £9.99 upfront, £52/month
OnePlus 5T 128GB
- 1GB data - £19.99 upfront, £37/month
- 2GB data - £19.99 upfront, £39/month
- 4GB data - £19.99 upfront, £43/month
- 15GB data - £9.99 upfront, £47/month
- 25GB data - £9.99 upfront, £51/month
- 50GB data - £9.99 upfront, £55/month
Alternatively, you can buy the 64GB or 128GB OnePlus 5T SIM-free for £449 or £499 respectively.
