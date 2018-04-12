OnePlus posts cryptic teaser image for the OnePlus 6, promises "more immersion"

OnePlus has taken to Twitter to post a teaser image of the OnePlus 6 flagship. And a teaser it certainly is, as all the image shows of the upcoming phone is the left hand side.

The OnePlus 6 can be sitting sitting beneath the OnePlus 5T - which incidentally has rather timely now sold out at OnePlus' official website - and is accompanied by the caption "More immersion from a refined form factor. Are you ready for the OnePlus 6?"

The only real information we can gather from the image, is that the alert switch - which provides three various levels of "do not disturb" more - on the OnePlus 5T has been replaced by the SIM tray on the OnePlus 6. We can safely assume the switch will now be found on the opposite side.

Slide to focus with the Alert Slider. #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/LbLbhlwjVh — OnePlus (@oneplus) 5 April 2018

Although, it may now be a slider, following a tweet by OnePlus itself, calling it the Alert Slider. The company's tweet appears to infer it will have some relevance to the camera, but until the phone is officially unveiled, we don't know exactly how.

It also looks as though the 6 is slightly wider than the 5T, and perhaps slightly longer too, but until we know the official dimensions we can't say for sure.

As for OnePlus' cryptic caption, we can only speculate for now. How will the OnePlus 6 be more immersive? It could mean the display will be of a higher quality than before, offering more detail and clarity. It could refer to the audio capabilities, with Dolby Atmos for mobile being available, OnePlus may give its next flagship 3D sound. It could even mean that the OnePlus 6 will be properly waterproof. The 5T doesn't have an official IP-rating to reflect its water-repelling properties, so that might be something that will change with the upcoming 6.

We still don't know exactly when the OnePlus 6 will be unveiled, but with teases like this coming from the manufacturer itself, it can't be far away. The company has already confirmed it will have a notch at the top of the display, but it will be smaller than the one found on the Apple iPhone X and we know it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.