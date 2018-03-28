OnePlus says next phone will have notch but won't confirm its name
- "Learn to love the notch."
OnePlus’ notch will be different.
It'll be "implemented with more thought and care". Sure. Cool.
That's according to OnePlus' Carl Pei, who chose to speak solely with The Verge about why OnePlus will embrace an iPhone X-like notch for its next flagship, even though he wouldn't confirm the name of the upcoming device, which everyone expects to be called OnePlus 6. So, in a rather lengthy interview to be had over a design element, Pei said things like, "How big a notch is always depends on your choices as a company."
The company's co-founder and director also said: "Our notch, it will be there... It’ll be bigger than the Essential Phone, smaller than the iPhone", and "We have access to the roadmaps of all the screen manufacturers, and when they gave us the opportunity to make cutouts at the top of the screen, it just made sense", and "It’s a very clear decision: more real estate for the user. In conclusion, learn to love the notch."
So, there you have it. OnePlus likes the notch, even if you don't, and it's next phone, which may or may not be called OnePlus 6, will debut with it. If you'd like to learn more about this upcoming device and what it may or may not have, see our round-up here.
