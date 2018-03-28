OnePlus 6 leak shows phone's textured (maybe wooden) back

The OnePlus 6 has leaked out with a textured back.

Thanks to serial leaker Evan Blass, the OnePlus 6 has emerged in a new image. We can see it has what looks like a textured or wooden back. That back reminds us of the original OnePlus One, which had removable backplates with different textures, including sandstone and wood. Later devices launched with only metal unibodies, however. Unfortunately, this leaked image doesn't show the entire phone.

But we can still see the upcoming phone's speaker grille, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C port. There may even be a square fingerprint sensor along the central back of the handset, with a camera housing directly above it. We wish we could see the phone's display in this image, as the OnePlus 6 is widely expected to follow the current design trend; it's thought to feature a notched screen, for instance.

You've been **cough cough** good sports with this, so I suppose you do deserve /something/. Just remember: #yousawitherefirst pic.twitter.com/AWCHYZKJJE — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 27, 2018

Now, the OnePlus 5 was released last June, but some rumours have suggested an earlier release for this model. The timing of this leak seems to point to that being certainly possible.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.