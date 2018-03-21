OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect

Since the very first model, OnePlus phones have always offered "flagship killer" specs for a fraction of the price of its rivals, so recommending them has always been easy.

However, according to a leaked information sheet posted online by Chinese site CNMO and picked up by TechTastic, shows the OnePlus 6 may cost $749 when it launches. While not confirmed, it would be fair to assume that the price will carry across exactly when it launches in Europe, to €749.

It is worth noting that for the more substantial price you do get 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, so theoretically it is still cheaper than its main Samsung and Apple rivals. But $749/€749 is around $200/$250 more than the most expensive OnePlus 5T.

However, in return for your investment, you're likely to still get one of the very best phones of 2018, if recent leaks and rumours are to be believed. Keeping hot on the heels of the big-name flagships, the OnePlus 6 may feature a notch design as well, which will house a front-facing camera to be used for facial recognition security. With Apple offering a similar design and tech for around £1000, the OnePlus' price can be considered affordable.

The image leak that revealed the OnePlus' potential design also showed it had 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so there will be various configurations available, with various prices to match. The images also showed the OnePlus 6 may sport a new glass design which looks simply stunning, and we're seriously hoping it's the real deal.

OnePlus has still yet to reveal the exact launch date for its next flagship killer, but has confirmed it will launch in Q2 2018, which puts in somewhere between April and June, so fortunately we don't have long to wait to hear any news.