OnePlus may embrace the notch too with the OnePlus 6

OnePlus may go down a very different design path this year for the OnePlus 6, if some recently leaked photos are to be believed. A couple of images purporting to be the front and back of the forthcoming device - which is confirmed to launch in the second quarter of 2018 - have appeared on Chinese website ITHome and they show a new, shiny design and an iPhone X-style notch on the front.
Starting with the front, which sports a virtually bezel-less display, but at the top there is a noticeable notch. The notch houses what appears to be an incredibly small earpiece and a single-lens camera. It's believed the OnePlus 6 will come with very secure facial recognition technology, which is where the front-facing camera will come in. However, the notch is nowhere near as intrusive as the one found on the iPhone X.
If you look closer at the screen you'll see it displays some specs for the OnePlus 6 too, such as 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and it's running Android Oreo 8.1.0.
Turning the phone over and it's apparent OnePlus may make a big design change this year, changing from a metal to a, quite frankly gorgeous glass design. The OnePlus 6 retains a dual-lens camera - first introduced on the OnePlus 5 - but it's moved to a vertical position in the centre of the rear panel. Whether the resolution of the lenses has been increased remains unclear. Underneath the dual-lens camera is a redesigned fingerprint scanner.
It's certainly a good looking phone if the pictures do indeed show a real OnePlus 6, and it shows the company is still giving other flagship devices a run for their money. We don't know how much the OnePlus 6 will cost when it's released, but we wouldn't be surprised if it undercut its rivals by a fair margin.
