OnePlus made a 'Lava Red' OnePlus 5T just in time for Valentine's Day

Do you love your significant other? Then buy them a red-hued phone!

Or, at least that's what OnePlus would like you to do this Valentine's Day. The company has unveiled a "Lava Red"-coloured OnePlus 5T. It's the same exact device that debuted last year, but now, it's currently coming to Europe and North America. In a press release, OnePlus flaunted its design skills, saying the Lava Red edition underwent an "extensive process" that included being anodised.

It subjected the phone to "two sandblasting techniques before adding an anti-fingerprint layer to create a pristine finish", OnePlus said, adding that its "attention to detail is reflected clearly in the OnePlus 5T Lava Red's matching red ceramic fingerprint sensor". Other features include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and all the same specs found in the standard 5T (see our review of that, here).

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T will go on sale on from 6 February at 10am GMT on OnePlus.net for £499 in the UK, €559 in Europe, and $559 in the US. Any orders placed before 8 February will get a bonus of free priority shipping, which means the love-themed phone should arrive just in time for Valentine's Day. OnePlus is also throwing out a 15-per cent discount when you buy two of the same accessories.

Unfortunately, there is a limited number of Lava Red units available, so you have to grab it while supplies last.