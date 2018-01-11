OnePlus 6 flagship to release in Q2 2018 with Snapdragon 845 SoC
- Details are thin
OnePlus has confirmed when the next OnePlus phone will be available.
Speaking to CNET, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed the next OnePlus phone - presumably called the OnePlus 6 - will come out late in the second quarter of 2018. Also, according to Lau, the company has “no choice” but to release the OnePlus 6 with a Snapdragon 845 system on a chip. Other than that, he provided little information.
- OnePlus 5T's Sandstone White finish is launched
- OnePlus 6 to get more secure facial recognition technology
He did, however, discuss the issue of US carriers, and that OnePlus is going to start talking with them, with the hopes of striking a deal that would get OnePlus phones sold through them. But, that's all that was mentioned. There's no word yet about any deal actually being in the works, and there's no more details about the OnePlus 6.
However, rumour has it, the OnePlus 6 will feature a more secure version of "face unlock" technology. It is expected to adopt a similar hardware approach to the iPhone X, making use of an infrared 3D camera module. The OnePlus 6 might even have a complete top bezel to house that camera and the sensors, rather than a notch.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
