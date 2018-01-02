OnePlus 5T now gets Android Oreo through open beta

After starting its rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 5 over Christmas, the company is now offering an update for the OnePlus 5T.

An official, final rollout is on its way but 5T owners can now download and install an open beta.

Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 will update the phone to Android Oreo, give you some unique, new OnePlus features and add December's security patch from the company.

Obviously, it's a beta so there might be a few glitches involved. If you are more cautious you might want to wait for the official over-the-air release. Those more adventurous can check out the instructions on how to download and install the beta on the OnePlus forums.

The changelog includes a few improvements to the launcher, including the ability to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus. System changes include the addition of picture-in-picture, auto-fill and smart text selection functions. Google's Android Oreo features are also added, naturally.

There is no release date currently set for the official OTA update. We'll update you when we find out more.

OnePlus 5 owners have been spotting the OTA update in the last couple of weeks. If you haven't got it in your region yet it should be with you shortly.