OnePlus 6 to get more secure facial recognition technology
The OnePlus 5T has been available to buy for a little over a month and yet the rumours surrounding its successor, the likely named OnePlus 6 are already coming in. The latest refers to OnePlus' Face Unlock feature that debuted on the OnePlus 5T.
A "reliable tipster" has told Android Marvel that the OnePlus 6 will get a more advanced version of the Face Unlock technology, putting in on par with the likes of the Apple iPhone X. Currently, the Face Unlock feature can be used to do just that, unlock the OnePlus 5T with your face, but it can't be used to authenticate payments as it's not secure enough.
Rumour has it that the OnePlus 6 will feature a more secure version of the technology so it can be used for more functions, such as authenticating payments.
The OnePlus 6 is expected to adopt a similar hardware approach to the iPhone X, by making use of an infrared 3D camera module fitted to the front of the phone. However, the OnePlus 6 isn't thought to feature a 'notch' like the iPhone X, but will instead have a complete top bezel to house the camera and sensors.
As with any rumour, this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, especially as the source can't be verified. We'll bring you any more OnePlus 6 news as and when we hear it.
