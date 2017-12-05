OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition phone announced - see it here

If you love OnePlus and Star Wars, prepare to lose your mind.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi about to hit cinemas in two weeks, we’re seeing all sorts of merchandise pop up, and that includes tie-ins with tech companies such as OnePlus, which has just announced a OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phone. It will launch on 14 December, a day before the film’s premiere.

Unfortunately, it appears limited to India at launch. As you can see from the press photo and video, this special OnePlus 5T comes equipped with a Star Wars logo on the back and a red side button. The phone itself also appears to have a Star Wars theme, complete with a First Order stormtrooper wallpaper.

In our review of the regular OnePlus 5T, which also just released, we said the device has no major flaws -- and it costs considerably less than its direct competition. Simply put: for £450, we think you’re unlikely to find anything close to the OnePlus 5T. It's brilliant. That said, there’s no word yet on the price of the Star Wars Edition.

We also don’t know if or when the phone will come to other markets. But, if you're in India, OnePlus said it’s holding a launch party for the phone in Mumbai. You can grab tickets from 7 December.