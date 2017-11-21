OnePlus 5T now available from O2 and direct from OnePlus

The OnePlus 5T is now official, we've had our hands on it and think it's the best phone the company has made. It really pushes the boundaries of what you can expect to get from a phone less than £500. The best part is, now it's available to buy.

The OnePlus 5T takes over from where the OnePlus 5 left off, shifting to an 18:9 display and moving the fingerprint scanner to the rear of the phone. Elsewhere it stuck to the things you know about OnePlus with plenty of power and an attractive price.

In the UK, OnePlus is exclusively available through O2, who started accepting pre-orders on the new model from 17:15 on 16 November.

You can now order from O2 online, over the phone or in-store at a brick-and-mortar retail location.

As always, various tariffs are available, but you can get the OnePlus 5T on contract for £38 per month, paying £9.99 up front for the device.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is now available to buy, with no invite system or waiting list, direct from OnePlus 5T.

Pricing is as it was announced during the launch event. The 64GB model with 6GB RAM is £449 and the 128GB model with 8GB RAM is £499. Both variations are available at time of writing, and ship immediately.

If you're not in a rush and want to save some money, you can also trade in your old device and receive a voucher of up to £300 depending on the make, model and condition of your old phone. Be aware however, that vouchers typically take between two to six weeks to arrive.

Amazon.in has bagged an exclusive on the OnePlus 5T for India, as it did with previous OnePlus models.

Amazon.in will be offering Prime members in India early access sales, available from 21 November, 4:30pm.