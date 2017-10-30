This latest OnePlus 5T render gives us our clearest look at the next flagship-killer
The OnePlus 5T is expected to be unveiled on 16 November, but before the big day, the rumour mill wants to churn out the last few snippets of information.
The latest is a render from the usually reliable leaker Evan Blass. The render of the OnePlus 5T only shows the top half of the phone, but it confirms the bezels have been shrunk to down to minute proportions compared to the regular OnePlus 5.
Top-half of OnePlus 5T (2.5t? Ha). pic.twitter.com/pmfhdQSgWQ— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2017
The slim bezels infers the 5T will have an 18:9 display, similar to many of the other flagship phones we’ve seen this year, and it should come in around the 6-inch mark.
If you look closely you’ll see the corners of the screen are ever so slightly rounded, which we personally prefer. Elsewhere the corners of the actual phone are rounded too to mimic the screen, and you can also see the-facing camera, a flush speaker grille and some sensors.
Rumours surrounding the front camera are thin in the ground at the moment. It would be safe to assume it will be the same 16-megapixel snapper from the OnePlus 5, and we’re certainly not expecting depth-sensing technology for facial recognition. We would love to be proven wrong though.
While the render doesn’t show the bottom half of the phone, the very fact it confirms an all-screen display means the front-mounted fingerprint sensor from the OnePlus 5 will be moved to the back on the 5T.
