OnePlus 5T to be unveiled on 16 November according to leaked presentation slide

After a flurry of rumours and render leaks, we may finally know the date the OnePlus 5T will be officially unveiled, 16 November. The revelation comes following a leaked presentation slide, given to Gizchina.it by an anonymous source.

There is just one image of a presentation slide, that says the OnePlus 5T being an Amazon exclusive. Gizchina says it refers to the Indian market, which makes perfect sense, as the OnePlus 5 was an exclusive to Amazon India.

The OnePlus 5 is available through several outlets in the UK, so we don't suspect it will be an Amazon exclusive when it launches here.

As for the launch date, that is still unknown as it has been censored out on the slide, although it does still mention the month of November, so at the very latest we're looking at the end of the month.

Not only do we get the launch date for the OnePlus 5T from the slide, but an official image and a tagline too. The image looks strikingly similar to the renders we've previously seen and the tagline read "Larger display. Same footprint", confirming the rumour the 5T will come with a 18:9 display and virtually bezel-less design, but in the same body as the OnePlus 5 predecessor.

The screen is expected to come in around the 6-inch mark with a 2160 x 1920 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage and dual-lens camera capable of taking stunning photos.