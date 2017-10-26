This camera sample all but confirms OnePlus 5T

There have been several leaks and rumours surrounding the OnePlus 5T of late, but OnePlus itself has still yet to officially confirm the device's existence. Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, may have just done that in a single tweet.

He has posted an image to his twitter account with the caption "Impressive photo. Must be a great camera". With the OnePlus 5 already available, we know it has a great camera, so the camera phone used to take Lau's picture has to be one that hasn't been released just yet, ergo, the OnePlus 5T.

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera ???? pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) 25 October 2017

The picture is indeed an impressive one. It's in low-light conditions, yet the detail picked out on the rocks and the realistic mist is hard to fault. We don't know for sure what dual-lens camera setup the 5T will arrive with.

For now we have to assume it will be the same pair of 20-megapixel lenses found on the OnePlus 5, but maybe with some improved image processing technology.

With the number of leaks and rumours and now this image to go by, we can't be far away from an official announcement. We suspect it will come in November, as this is when the OnePlus 3T was revealed, but also because OppoMart has a pre-order listing, with shipping estimated for the end of November. However, we can't be sure of OppoMart's authenticity, so are taking it with a pinch of salt for now.

The 5T should come rocking an 18:9 display to keep up with many of the other flagships from 2017, and will have its fingerprint scanner moved to the rear panel. It should feature the Snapdragon 835 processor either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage options.