This amazing OnePlus 5T image leak confirms 18:9 display and bezel-less design

Purveyor of affordable "flagship-killer" smartphones OnePlus is expected to launch the 5T before the year is out. Like the 3T that has come before, the 5T will be based on the OnePlus 5, but have some upgraded features, chief among which is a new all-screen front panel and a virtually bezel-less design.

We've already seen renders of the phone published to Chinese site Weibo that shows the new design, but now Android Authority has obtained a more official-looking teaser image that clearly shows no front-mounted fingerprint scanner and an incredibly thin side bezel.

While only half the phone is shown in the image, it gives away enough information to make some good assumptions about the rest of the phone's design. With the fingerprint scanner going from the front, it will have to be placed on the back, which going by previous renders, will be just above the OnePlus logo.

Unfortunately, the image doesn't give away any information regarding specs, but considering the bezels have shrunk, the screen will be able to grow to a likely 6-inches with 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is expected to benefit from a bump in resolution too, from full HD to 2160 x 1080 and the battery should be a higher capacity, although exact details are thin on the ground.

Elsewhere we're expecting the OnePlus 5T to be pretty similar to the OnePlus 5. Cameras, RAM and processor should all be the same, along with an aluminium frame and speaker on the bottom.

We don't know an exact release date for the OnePlus 5T just yet, but we're going to assume it will launch sometime next month, based purely on the fact the OnePlus 3T launched at a similar time. Take that, and any rumour related to the 5T with a pinch of salt for now, until OnePlus makes it official.