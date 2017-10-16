  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus 3 and 3T can now be updated with an Android 8.0 beta

|
Pocket-lint OnePlus 3 and 3T can now be updated with an Android 8.0 beta
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6

OnePlus has announced that Android 8.0 Oreo is available to run in a beta mode on the OnePlus 3 and 3T through its Open Beta Program.

The changes that will be available to take advantage of on the 3 and 3T following the update include picture-in-picture mode, auto-fill, smart text selection and added notification dots in the Launcher.

As with any beta version of software, there could be a few bugs along the way. OnePlus has listed some that you may encounter if you choose to install the beta update. They include slower than normal fingerprint scanner response, no shortcut option for Google Photos, stability issues with Bluetooth and NFC and general performance issues with third party apps.

OnePlus also states that by installing the beta software, it will wipe app and cache data, but anything saved on the internal storage, such as pictures and videos, will be safe. By enrolling on the Open Beta Program, OnePlus users won't receive regular, official over-the-air updates from OnePlus.

OnePlus has made individual Special Build downloads available for both the 3 and 3T and a full set of instructions can be found on the OnePlus website.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Nokia 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: A new Nokia flagship is incoming!
Sony Xperia XZ3 release date, specs and rumours
Honor 7A review: Great design simply lacks the expected performance
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Comments