OnePlus 3 and 3T can now be updated with an Android 8.0 beta

OnePlus has announced that Android 8.0 Oreo is available to run in a beta mode on the OnePlus 3 and 3T through its Open Beta Program.

The changes that will be available to take advantage of on the 3 and 3T following the update include picture-in-picture mode, auto-fill, smart text selection and added notification dots in the Launcher.

As with any beta version of software, there could be a few bugs along the way. OnePlus has listed some that you may encounter if you choose to install the beta update. They include slower than normal fingerprint scanner response, no shortcut option for Google Photos, stability issues with Bluetooth and NFC and general performance issues with third party apps.

OnePlus also states that by installing the beta software, it will wipe app and cache data, but anything saved on the internal storage, such as pictures and videos, will be safe. By enrolling on the Open Beta Program, OnePlus users won't receive regular, official over-the-air updates from OnePlus.

OnePlus has made individual Special Build downloads available for both the 3 and 3T and a full set of instructions can be found on the OnePlus website.