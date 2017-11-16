OnePlus 5T: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

It's official: OnePlus has launched another smartphone in 2017 and it's called the OnePlus 5T. The new device is an update to the OnePlus 5, just like the OnePlus 3T was to the OnePlus 3, but rather than a hardware upgrade, the OnePlus 5T sees a design upgrade.

In 2017 so far, we've seen the OnePlus 5, which got a new gold finish a couple of months after launch, and then an exclusive limited edition design in collaboration with French designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Now we've been presented with a device that takes similar specifications from the OnePlus 5, but it brings with it an 18:9 aspect ratio display, putting it on par with other 2017 flagships.

Rumours surrounding the OnePlus 5T went from a drip to a flood within a couple of weeks but now everything is official. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 5T.

Shift to 18:9 display

Fingerprint sensor moved to rear

Metal unibody

OnePlus sticks close to the design of the OnePlus 5 for its next device but with a few key differences. The new device retains a metal unibody design, but it strips away bezels for an 18:9 display, repositioning the fingerprint sensor to the rear of the phone.

It looks exactly as the leaks predicted it would, with rounded corners like the OnePlus 5, super slim bezels at the top and bottom of the display, no physical buttons on the front of the device (though there are on-screen controls) and a dual-rear camera setup in the top left-hand corner on the back of the device.

The circular fingerprint sensor sits just above the slightly lower OnePlus logo on the back too, while the rest of the buttons, including the textured alert slider remain in the same position as 2017's earlier device.

There is still no waterproofing, arguably one of the biggest things that separates OnePlus from its more expensive flagship rivals, but the 3.5mm headphone socket is still present on the OnePlus 5T, something that was confirmed by OnePlus on Twitter before the device's official announcement.

The subject of the headphone socked had several references on Twitter in the run up to the 5T's launch, before getting a deep dive discussion on the forum too. Basically, 3.5mm is convenient and lots of people use it, so OnePlus is keeping it.

In terms of measurements, the OnePlus 5T is ever so slightly larger than the OnePlus 5, measuring 156.1 x 75 x 7.9mm and weighing 162g, which is around 5g heavier than it predecessor. You do get a 0.5-inch larger screen in those extra millimetres and grams though.

18:9 aspect ratio

2160 x 1080 pixel resolution

AMOLED panel

The OnePlus 5T comes with a 6.01-inch display featuring a Full HD resolution, which at the 18:9 aspect ratio means 2160 x 1080 pixels, the same as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro recently launched with. It also means the OnePlus 5T offers the same number of pixels per inch as the OnePlus 5 with 401ppi across the display.

OnePlus has been a frequent user of OLED displays sourced from Samsung and that doesn't change for the new handset. Pete Lau - OnePlus co-founder and CEO, took to Twitter before the launch of the OnePlus 5T to extol the virtues of the display technology so it's not surprising to see the company stick with it this time round too.

Unlike some flagship smartphones however, the OnePlus 5T doesn't offer support for mobile HDR, meaning HDR compatible content from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video won't be supported on the 5T the same way they are on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6 and LG V30.

One potentially interesting display feature on the OnePlus 5T is called Sunlight Display though. This automatically boosts contrast and visibility when the ambient light sensor detects bright daylight during photo/video shooting and gaming.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

6/8GB RAM, 64/128GB storage

Dash Charging

OnePlus continues to push Dash Charging, its fast charging solution in the OnePlus 5T, which will come as no surprise to most. There's a 3300mAh battery capacity under the hood of the new device, the same as what you'll find in the OnePlus 5.

As for power, the internals are the same as the OnePlus 5, just like the battery is. The Snapdragon 835 is still top of its game, with the Snapdragon 845 not expected to appear in devices until about April 2018, hence why you don't see a power update this year as you did between the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

The SD835 platform is therefore supported by either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Neither offer microSD though, as OnePlus devices don't, therefore there is no way to expand the memory if you run out.

Dual rear camera

16MP f/1.7 lens and 20MP f/1.7 lens on rear

16MP lens on front

With a dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5, it was unlikely to see anything else on the OnePlus 5T, though one of the sensors has changed slightly. You still get bokeh and portrait mode but you can expect a drive toward higher quality. Whether this will be the case in reality or not remains to be seen but we will let you know when we have finished our 5T review.

The new device comes with a Sony IMX 398 sensor as its main camera on the rear, offering a 16-megapixel resolution and an aperture of f/1.7. It has 1.12µm pixels and a focal length of 27.22mm.

The secondary sensor is a Sony IMX 376K sensor with a 20-megapixel resolution and 1µm pixels but the same aperture and focal length as the main sensor.

There is a dual LED flash too and it is capable of 4K video recording up to 30fps and 1080p at 60fps, as well as slow motion video of 720p at 120fps and time-lapse.

On the front of the OnePlus 5T, you'll find the same sensor as the OnePlus 5 in a Sony IMX 371 with 16-megapixels, 1.0µm pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. It is capable of up to 1080p video recording at 30fps and time-lapse.

This front facing camera is for more than just taking high resolution selfies though, it's key in one of the phone's new features: Face Unlock. It measures 100 different data points to recognise faces, and can unlock the phone just by looking at you.

OxygenOS 4.7

Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OnePlus is back with yet another update to its popular OxygenOS software. We're now up to version 4.7 which includes most of the same software features of previous years.

Google Assistant is baked in, as you'd expect from a phone launched in 2017, but there's no Oreo here yet. Android 7.1.1 remains for now, until OnePlus has fully tested Android 8.0 Oreo and is able to push that out. It's due at the beginning of 2018.

Among the new features is the ability to clone an app, which is useful if you have multiple accounts for various apps. You also get more home screen customisation options, including the ability to change the number of rows of apps, and customise the on-screen virtual buttons.

16 November launch event held in New York

Pre-order from 16 November, released on 21 November

Starts at £449

The initial indicator that something was going on at OnePlus was the fact that it had no OnePlus stock to sell to customers. This situation occurs when a manufacturer either hasn't made enough and has seriously under-estimated demand, or is clearing out stock to replace it with something else.

Well that replacement begins today, 16 November. Following the announcement of the device at an event in New York, the OnePlus 5T's availability has been set for 21 November, with O2 in the UK being the exclusive network retailer for pre-orders, starting on 16 November at 17:15.

The OnePlus 5T starts at the same price as the OnePlus 5, meaning £449 for the 64GB model and £499 for the 128GB model.