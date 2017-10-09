Does this OnePlus 5T leak show the phone's 6-inch 18:9 display?

Flagship season isn't done just yet.

In the past couple of months we've seen the Galaxy Note 8, Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X, and the Pixel 2 debut, but another high-end smartphone might still be on the horizon: OnePlus’ next T-branded device. According to GizmoChina, that device will be the OnePlus 5T. It is set for November 2017, exactly one year after OnePlus launched the OnePlus 3T, but in terms of specs, it should be similar to OnePlus 5.

Remember, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have the same specs, if you ignore the processor and battery capacity, as well as a similar design. But OnePlus doesn't plan to extend the OnePlus 5's design over to the OnePlus 5T, apparently. For instance, the new phone will have a 6.0-inch (2,160 x 1,080 resolution) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, where as the OnePlus 5 had a 5.5-inch screen.

The OnePlus 5 debuted in June with a 1080p display and a 16:9 aspect ratio. But we suggest taking this report with a massive pinch of salt, as it came with a supposed leaked render of the OnePlus 5T, which looks a lot like a recently leaked Oppo F5 render.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.