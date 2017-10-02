OnePlus 5 JCC Limited Edition has an artsy, alternative finish

In a move similar to last year's partnership with French designers, Collete, OnePlus has teamed up with world-renowned designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to create a limited run exclusive OnePlus 5.

If what you're looking for in a phone is something a little quirky and unique, that doesn't compromise on experience and performance, this could well be your dream device.

All changes in the JCC Edition OnePlus 5 are purely cosmetic, so you get all the same power and performance as the Midnight Black version. That's to say, there's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the Snapdragon 835 processor.

On the outside, the main difference between the Midnight Black and this particular model is on the back. There's a handwritten message printed directly onto the metal. Which says as follows:

"This is not a mobile phone, it is a creative machine for artists, fashion expert, idea catcher. This tool is kool you can use it also as a telephone. One+ JC de Castelbajac."

In addition to the handwritten slogan, there's a splash of colour added to all the buttons. The power button is an attractive bright blue, while the volume rocker and alert slider are bright red and bright yellow, respectively.

As well as creating a new look for the hardware, there are some additions to the software too. Specifically: there are hand-designed wallpapers, drawn by JC de Castelbajac himself. Each as brightly coloured and striking as the last.

On that note, if you're not too keen on the hardware design, but want the wallpapers, you can download them direct from OnePlus and load them onto whatever phone you have currently.

To look at in person, it's attractive and unusual (in the best possible way). In a market where most phones are a single colour, it's nice to see a splash of colour and a unique finish. Especially on one of 2017's best performing phones, which also happens to be one of the best value smartphones available.

This Limited Edition JCC OnePlus 5 is available to buy now and will you set you back the exact same amount as the 8GB/128GB Midnight Black version. You can buy it for £499 from OnePlus' own online store, while stock lasts.