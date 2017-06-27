OnePlus 5 now available to order, here's how you can get yours

The OnePlus 5 was officially announced just over a week ago and gained the full five stars from Pocket-lint when it went under review. It's a fantastic phone that still manages to comfortably compete with, and on occasion perform better, than the majority of 2017's flagship phones.

Once again, OnePlus has somehow managed to price the phone much lower than its peers, and now you can buy one of your very own.

The only places in the UK you can buy a OnePlus 5 is either from OnePlus directly, for a SIM-free unlocked model in Slate Gray or Midnight Black, or from O2 on a monthly contract or on a pay as you go tariff.

The OnePlus 5 is available in two different storage options, and its colour denotes which one you've chosen. If you buy directly from OnePlus, you have a very simple choice to make:

Slate Gray, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage - £449

Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage - £499

If you get one from O2, then there are a few different options you can choose from. For the OnePlus 5 in Slate Gray, these are the available tariffs. All of them have a £9.99 upfront cost:

For the OnePlus 5 in Midnight Black, the following tariffs are available, again, all with a £9.99 upfront cost:

Alternatively, you can get the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 on a pay as you go tariff for £465.99, or the Midnight Black version for £513.99.