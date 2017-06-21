The OnePlus 5 will be available exclusively from O2 in the UK

OnePlus has just announced the OnePlus 5, which we've given a full five-star review. The phone offers many flagship specs and features, including a dual camera, but for a fraction of the price of its competitors.

If you want to get yourself OnePlus' latest device, you can either head to the company's own website, or head down to your local O2 store or to the website, as the high-street retailer will be the exclusive stockist in the UK.

O2 will be stocking both the Slate Grey version with 64GB of storage, or the Midnight Black version with 128GB. Both are available to pre-order now and anyone who does so in the first week will get 30GB of data with their tariff and a £9.99 upfront cost. The 64GB model will cost £49/month while the 128GB will be £51.

O2 will be also be hosting a series of in-store events at its Birmingham Bullring, Oxford Street and Manchester Arndale stores on 22, 23 and 24 June respectively. At these events, customers will be able to get hands-on with the new phone, receive support, win goodies and enter a competition to win a OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 3T owners on an O2 Refresh tariff will be pleased to know they can pay off the remainder of the phone section of their plan to trade up to the OnePlus 5. O2 will even give up to £80 to anyone who trades their OnePlus 3T in.

Magnus McDonald, Director of Product and Category Management at O2 said: "As the only high street retailer in the UK to sell the OnePlus 5, we're proud to be continuing our relationship with OnePlus and bringing our customers OnePlus 5",

"Demand for the OnePlus devices has exceeded all our expectations and we're excited to see how successful our partnership with OnePlus can be as we continue to move forward".